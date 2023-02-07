Bhagalpur: Two love birds one hailing from Bhagalpur town in Bihar and the other from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh entered into wedlock despite family opposition. The couple's marriage date was fixed about a year ago. All the pre-wedding formalities had been completed. When inauspicious things started happening in the groom's family, the marriage date has been deferred. Again some unfortunate incidents took place in the bride's family, too. Hence, both families felt it was a bad omen and that led to the cancellation of marriage plans by the bride's family.

Later, the groom's family, too, put the marriage proposal on the back burner. But the bonding between groom Naval Kishore, son of Bachchon Tanti, hailing from Badi Khanjarpur in Bhagalpur district of Bihar and Manisha Kumari, daughter of Saryug Prasad of Varanasi, became much stronger.

Defying family opposition, groom Naval Kishore travelling on a bike went to Varanasi to pick up his bride Manisha. After covering a distance of 450 kilometres, the couple reached Bhagalpur. Their marriage was solemnised at a simple function held at a temple. No family members from the bride's side were present at the function. Only family members belonging to the groom were present at the marriage.

"It was impossible for me to live without Naval. I accepted him as my husband. So, no question of anyone entering my life. I wanted to stay with Naval forever," said bride Manisha. "We both were made for each other. No question of living separately. That's why I travelled and covered a distance of 450 kilometres up to Varanasi on a motorcycle to pick up my bride Manisha. We both got married as per Hindu tradition at a temple. Both are majors and our marriage was certified at the registry office."