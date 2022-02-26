Bhagalpur: Silk weavers in Bihar have taken a major hit in their business due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In Bhagalpur, a leading export hub in the country for silk garments, weavers are witnessing a sharp drop in demand, and subsequently exports, causing a major slowdown in the entire silk industry.

When the weavers tried inquiring about the sudden pause, exporters said the demand slumped due to the conflict. The problem has now also led to economic downturn for the weavers, who say they are suffering due to lack of substantial orders.

Mohammed Ibrar Ansari, one of the weavers, said he belonged to a long line of people producing Bhagalpuri silk garments. Dismayed by the current situation, Ansari said he prayed for stability in Ukraine and with it an uptick in the business. "I pray to God that this war comes to an end as soon as possible. The country is going towards certain doom, but along with it the people who are in the country, and their financial position, will also take a hit. I would like to request both countries to sit and figure out a solution", Ansari said.

Meanwhile, young weaver Tahseen Ansari said half of the orders have been lost to the conflict. "People in Russia like Bhagalpuri silk. War is happening between both countries, so both are affected to varying extents. Ukraine had stopped ordering anyway, now Russia too has stopped (ordering). Things such as linen shirts, fabrics for kurtis etc used to be exported from here. All of this has come to a halt now," Ansari noted.

The economy of Bhagalpur district is majorly dependent on the silk industry. The condition of the weavers and sellers improved somewhat in the last two or three decades due to increased access to international markets, with Russia being one of the key destinations for Bhagalpuri silk. The current situation, however, appears to have wrapped a veil of uncertainty on the future of the weavers.