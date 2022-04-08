Bhagalpur(Bihar): On the occasion of Ram Navami to be held on April 10 in Bihar, Bhagalpur, the artists would create 8000 square feet portrait of Lord Ram with 5 lakh diyas on Lajpat Park ground with 12 different colors. A grand procession would be taken out in the city on Thursday. The preparation of it is going on in full swing for the last 5 days.

Sponsorer of the program Arjit Choubey said, that 150 feet long painting of Shri Ram has been curated with 12 types of colored diyas. It will be unique and grand in itself. The people concerned were invited from Chennai to link the program with the Guinness Book of World Records. The team reached Bhagalpur on April 6 to record the event since it will take seven days to make this picture.

For the fifth day on Thursday, the artists continued the portrait work of Lord Rama. Earlier in the year 2020 in Mumbai, the portrait of Lord Ram was built in 5,400 square feet with two lakh lamps, which is now recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. Choubey further said, "a lot of dignitaries have been invited to the program. The artists of Bhagalpur are curating this mosaic painting that is being made with the diyas."

"About 50 artists and their team are engaged in making it. You will all see its grandeur in the coming days as it is clocking the world record. The World Record team was contacted and they have completed the formalities. Our aim is to make it to the world record. Dignitaries who are going to witness the historic moment are Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Government Tarkishore Prasad, Union Minister Ashwani Choubey, Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai, Environment Minister Neeraj Bablu, Art Culture Minister Alok Ranjan and many MPs and MLAs will attend this program.

For the first time after the Corona period, there is a possibility of taking out the Ram Navami procession in Bhagalpur. Also, the state government has given a green signal for this grand procession.