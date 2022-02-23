Betul: The Secunderabad-Danapur Express caught sudden fire in one of its general bogies on Wednesday morning. Although the train was carrying passengers when it caught fire, the accident caused no casualties because of a vigilant response by the railway authorities. The passengers got a hint of the fire after some of them noticed smoke spreading across the bogie. All the passengers started panicking until the train was immediately stopped at the nearest stop.

All the passengers in the bogie got down at the Betul Under Bridge after the accident came to light. The train was gradually brought to Betul station. The authorities also immediately called the fire brigades and other officials that reached the spot on time and doused the fire. Though the cause of the fire is not confirmed yet, the officials suspect that it was caused due to a short circuit caused after a passenger put in a burning beedi in the electric box.

The train was halted for about half an hour until the fire was entirely extinguished. The train was dispatched thereafter.

