Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A video on social media is being circulated for the past few days in which bride Lalita of Ghoradongri village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was shown arriving at the marriage venue riding a horse. The guests and participants were surprised to see the bride riding the horse. They were taken aback. While people present there gave a huge round of applause for the girl's effort. Now, this off-the-mark style was being appreciated by all.

Lalita of Ghoradongri village

Bride Lalita hails from Ghoradongri village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and was recently married to Deepak, a resident of Dandiwada village in Hoshangabad district of the state. People were surprised on seeing the girl riding a horse. All were appreciating her efforts and were found clicking selfies with the bride. Groom Deepak was also feeling elated to see his would-be wife riding the horse. Beaming with joy, the father of the bride, Rambharoshe Mahobia, said, "I didn't make any difference between son and daughter. My son's marriage was solemnised grandly, in the same way, initiatives were taken for my daughter's wedding ceremony."

Read Throwing tradition to winds, air hostess bride rides horseback to groom's house for the wedding