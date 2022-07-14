Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a kickboxer from Mysore died in the ring due to the punch of his opponent during the kickboxing in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Sunday but came to light late. The 23-year-old Nikhil, who hails from Mysore, participated in the state-level kickboxing championship organised at Rapid Fitness in Nagarbhavi of Bengaluru three days ago that is on Sunday. While in the arena, the punch given by his opponent caused a serious injury to the head and he collapsed. He was immediately admitted to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Nikhil's last rites were performed in Mysore on Wednesday. Nikhil's parents lodged a complaint with the Jnanabharathi Police Station in Bengaluru alleging that their son died due to the negligence of Naveen Ravishankar, the organiser. In their complaint, they alleged that no precautions were taken like deputing doctors and providing an ambulance facility at the venue during the competition. According to police, organiser Ravishankar is absconding.