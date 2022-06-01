Bengaluru: Days after the death of Kannada actor Chethana Raj (21) due to alleged adverse side effects of fat removal surgery, another case of hazardous side effects and alleged medical negligence has come to the fore in Bengaluru. This time, a young woman from the city, alleged that she was suffering from puss formation in her pelvis and also had darkened wounds after undergoing fat removal surgery.

The woman, working as an HR official in a private company, alleged in a video message, that she was in excruciating pain following the surgery. She further alleged that the hospital where she underwent surgery did not address her grievances adding that when she consulted another doctor she was advised to undergo another surgery to remove the puss. She said that she would lodge a complaint to the Medical Council of India against the doctor who is allegedly responsible for her condition.