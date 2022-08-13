Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has been allegedly raped by a businessman from Tamil Nadu at a five star hotel in Bengaluru city. Police have registered an FIR into the allegations. As per the woman, the alleged incident took place on August 6 when the accused Ramesh, who was known to her and had a scheduled meeting with her, raped her and later threatened her not to reveal it to anybody, police said.

DCP Srinivas Gowda said an FIR against the accused has been registered at Cubbon Park police station under Section 376 and a manhunt has been launched to trace him. A police search squad has been sent to Tamil Nadu to find the accused, Gowda said.