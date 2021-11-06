Bengaluru: The city has seen a sharp decline in eye injuries caused by firecracker bursts during Diwali over the last few years, data shows.

According to statistics provided by Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, Bengaluru's only state-run eye hospital, in 2008 and 2009, the doctors at the hospital attended to 57 patients with eye injuries associated with firecrackers followed by 61 and 63 cases in 2010 and 2011. The number of patients decreased to 47 in 2012. However, the number of cases increased in the next two years, 61 in 2013 and 65 in 2014.

A significant decline in cases was recorded in 2015 as 32 patients visited the casualty for the same reason. This followed 33 and 45 cases in 2016 and 2017.

According to the data, 2018 and 2019 witnessed 46 and 48 cases respectively. Last year, there were 23 cases of which three lost their eyesight.

18 cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers reported during Diwali in Bengaluru

Read: Father-son duo die in firecracker blast in Puducherry

As many as 18 cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers during Diwali celebrations have been reported at the hospital this year so far. However, the hospital says the exact numbers will be known in a week's time.

"Unfortunately, every year, the injuries are mostly sustained by children between 6 and 16 years of age. This time, a total of 18 cases of eye injuries have been reported. Of this, two children sustained serious injuries and it is difficult to save their vision. Other cases are not severe in nature and the wound will be healed in a few days", said B L Sujatha Rathod, director of Minto hospital.

"Most of the accidents are caused while bursting 'ground wheel' and 'flower pot' varieties of crackers. Sometimes, kids suffer injuries after foreign particles enter the eyes during the bursting of firecrackers. Children must be educated about safety practices and also parents must supervise", Dr Sujatha said.