Bengaluru: Two members of the transgender community saved a young woman from being raped. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in the Vivekanagar area of the city. DCP Srinivas Gowda said that the accused has been arrested.

According to police, the woman who came from West Bengal for higher studies was living in Vivekanagar. Police said that the accused identified as Masural Sheik, also a resident of West Bengal had been roaming near her house for two to three days and noticed that she was living alone.

Also read:Woman from Karnataka kills husband with the help of paramour

The DCP said that on July 2, the accused knocked on the woman's door at 4 am and after she opened the door, he tried to sexually assault her. Her screams were heard by the two transgenders who lived in another flat in the same building, he added.

The DCP further revealed that the two transgenders then rushed to the woman's rescue and handed over the accused to the police after beating him up. "A case has been registered in Vivekanagar police station and accused Masural Khan has been arrested," he added.