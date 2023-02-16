Bengaluru: The HAL police on Thursday arrested seven fraudsters for faking documents of land belonging to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, thereby duping them of crores of rupees. The Bengaluru police took cognisance of the matter and started an investigation, even as the the prime accused identified as Binish Thomas has absconded while the police is on a lookout for him.

The perpetrators reportedly leased the land to someone else by using the fake documents registered under the central government. The accused arrested by the police so far have been identified as Syed Munnavar Sabri, Pratap, Syed Afroz, Raj Kumar, Srinivasa Murthy and Vyjayant. As informed by the sources, the Bengaluru police also registered a case in the matter after receiving a complaint from the HAL office.

Also read: West Bengal: One arrested in Bolpur for defrauding 150-plus people of Rs 30 crore

Police further informed that the accused duplicated the documentation against 833 acres of the land using copied letterhead, seal and signatures of HAL and its officers. The accused primarily introduced themselves as third parties to the victims. The accused told the victims that they had gotten the land from HAL for 30 years on a lease. To make their victims believe the claims to be true, they would show show fake documents of the land.

They would offer land to victims on rent for commercial purposes and charge them with heavy amounts for it. By doing this they extorted Rs 1 crore from two persons. S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, confirmed the arrest and said attempts are being made to nab the feeling accused.