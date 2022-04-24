Bengaluru: A century-old missionary school in Bengaluru's Richards Town is being questioned by the right-wing groups who allege that the school was asking its students to compulsorily carry and read a Bible.

Clarence High School, a Christian minority institution founded in 1914 by the British Missionaries, Alfred and Walter Redwood, is said to have made Bible reading compulsory for every student admitted to the institution. "This is a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution," alleged Mohan Gowda, a spokesman for the Hindu Janajagruti Committee.

"It is stated in the publication of this school that Bible education is mandatory for other children. The imposition of a religious scripture on non-Christian students is against religious belief. It is also said to be a violation of the Supreme Court order. About this complaint was also given to the Minister of Education," he said adding that he will go to the court in the next few days.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh told ETV Bharat over the phone: "A school has made the Bible mandatory. I will discuss this with our officials and would take the next step." Despite repeated attempts for a comment from them, the school board did not respond. Karnataka has been embroiled in communal issues raked up in the last few months. The ongoing Hijab row snowballed into a major controversy so much so that the case reached the Supreme Court which is yet to decide over it.

