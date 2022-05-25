BENGALURU: Bengaluru residents on Wednesday morning were taken aback to see 'Sorry Ma' 'Sorry Pa', 'Sorry' with Cupid's arrow used as suffix splashed on walls, streets and staircases of a college. Sprayed in red paint, this graffiti venting emotional outpourings was reckoned as some jilted lovebird's handiwork by the people around.

The bizarre incident happened in the Silicon Valley on Tuesday night. Several streets, walls of houses, apartments, residential blocks and college compound were reddened with what seemed a heartfelt apology. While this unusual act left everybody scratching their heads, some of the locals suspected two youngsters who were spotted riding a Duke with a food delivery bag between 11 to 12 pm on Tuesday night might have done the deed.

SORRY splashed on walls, streets, college staircases

The college principal and local people informed Kamakshipalya police and they responded immediately to check the writings. The incident has gone viral on social media. Some opined that it was the work of some crazy lover. The Kamakshipalya police meanwhile have launched an investigation to find the author of this 'Special Script'.