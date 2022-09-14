Bengaluru: The city police have stepped up efforts to nab the criminals by using latest advanced technologies like fingerprints. As part of this, a scanner will be used to capture and store the fingerprints of all those who were arrested in police stations in the state. These fingerprints will be sent to the state police database.

When a fingerprint of a person is scanned, it will reveal his criminal history, if any, immediately. Police have installed Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System App (MCCTNS) for this purpose. They are also given fingerprint scanner devices. Police can scan the suspect’s fingers and verify their details with the MCCTNS app. The system will reflect all the criminal records of the suspect and also details of any past arrests. Once the fingerprint is verified, police can take the accused into custody, if they have a criminal record.

Under this, fingerprints of people walking suspiciously on the road after 11 pm are scanned by the police. The accused who are caught through this will be immediately arrested and interrogated. No criminal will be able to escape from this, says Additional Commissioner of Police, City East Zone, Subramaneshwara Rao.

Meanwhile, the Central government has prepared a master plan to stop the increasing crime in the country. The Union Home Department has introduced a new app to help control crime and arrest criminals. People work day and night in Bangalore. Especially those who work in IT-BT and MNC companies roam around the city till late night. Capitalizing on this, there are increasing cases of criminals stalking and extorting people walking alone late at night.

Apart from this, crime cases like murder and robbery are increasing in the city recently. That is why Union Home Department has launched MCCTNS mobile app to prevent crimes in cities. The MCCTNS app has been introduced to Bangalore Police on a pilot basis and the police are already using this app.