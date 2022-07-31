Bengaluru: A police constable allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of helping her while she was trying to flee her home. The incident came to light four days after the crime was committed. The culprit has been identified as Constable Pavan Dyavannavar (26) and was arrested on Friday in Bengaluru.

The victim is a 17-year-old, who allegedly tried to flee her home on July 25 after her parents found out about her love affair. She had left Bangalore to reach Yelandur in the Chamajanagar district where her boyfriend lives. The constable found the girl in a park in Vijaynagar where she told him where she wants to go.

The constable offered to help her reach there. He thereafter took her to his house and raped her there. The next day, after threatening her to keep her mouth shut, he sent the victim to Chamarajnagar. The girl, on reaching there, told her boyfriend about the ordeal.

The couple approached the local police station there and a complaint was filed under the POCSO Act against the constable at the Agrahara police station. The perpetrator was thereafter taken into custody, while an investigation into the matter is underway, informed Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy. He also ensured that appropriate action will be taken against the culprit.