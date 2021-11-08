Bengaluru: Curbing the whip against the drug peddlers and rowdy sheeters, the Bengaluru police carried out a raid on their houses.

Addressing the media on Sunday, DCP Sanjeev Patil disclosed that a raid was conducted on the residences of more than 180 rowdy sheeters and 22 drug peddlers at Cottonpet, JJ Nagar, KP Agrahara Station and Magadi Road.

The raid was conducted by two ACPs led by 600 police personnel. Search operations were carried out in several areas, including Anjappa Garden, Netaji Nagar, Gopalpura, Shyamanna Garden and Bapuji Nagar, as a part of a drive to weed out drug peddlers and rowdy sheeters and maintain the law and order in the city.

The DCP warned of taking stringent action against hooligans and disclosed that police would provide help to lead a comfortable life if they join the mainstream.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against three bars in the city for violating rules.