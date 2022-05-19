Bengaluru: The District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban has issued a notice to Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar in connection with the death of Kannada television actress Chethana Raj while undergoing a fat removal surgery at the clinic on Tuesday. In the notice, District Health Officer Srinivas Golooru asked the clinic authorities to submit a written explanation of this incident failing which necessary action will be taken against them.

It is said that Dr Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre had a license only to run a polyclinic and dispensary, not for the procedure they did. The deceased, a resident of Chikkabanawara, acted in television serials such as ‘Geetha’ and ‘Doresani’. The police have registered a case in the incident following a complaint by the victim’s father, who has accused the doctors of negligence.

He told the police in his complaint that the clinic did not take permission from the parents before the surgery and that her death was due to negligence. The victim’s father has demanded legal action against Dr Sahebgowda Shetty, who owns the clinic.

