Bengaluru: The husband of the deceased woman in the Bengaluru pillar collapse incident on Tuesday filed an FIR against five people including site engineers, contractors, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, and site in-charge officers at the Govindpur police station. Lohit Kumar, the complainant, lost both his wife and child after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed at the HBR Layout near Nagawara area at around 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL has issued a notice to the concerned contractor and officer, and the Indian Institute of Science IISC has been requested to investigate the incident and submit a report. A media release from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has issued a notice directing the formation of an internal technical team to investigate the incident.

In the unfortunate accident Tuesday morning, Tejaswini (28) and her son Vihaan (2.5) died, while her husband Lohit Kumar, and daughter were seriously injured. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased. The BMRCL or the 'Namma Metro' also announced a separate compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Also read: Mother-son duo killed in Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse; Rs 40 lakh compensation announced

"It has been decided to conduct a high-level investigation into the case of two deaths due to the collapse of the under-construction metro pillar. A decision will be taken on Wednesday as to what kind of investigation should be conducted," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. "The deaths caused due to the collapse of our metro pillar under construction in Bengaluru are very unfortunate. We will investigate this. What is the reason, who is the contractor, everything will be recorded. I have asked to file a case against the concerned," he added.