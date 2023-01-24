Video showing the unknown person showering money off a bridge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a man was seen showering 10 rupee notes randomly on streets in the city on Tuesday, without giving any explaination for the act. Sources claim that he has so far thrown off 10 rupee notes that amount to an approximate total of around three to four thousand rupees. People went haywire to collect the money, leading to traffic blockage in the area, even as the man continued his act without uttering a word.

This well-dressed man was captured throwing off money in the areas around the flyover in KR Market. What makes him more intriguing is a clock hanging around his neck as he strides past the flyover, showering money.

Passerbys have shot videos of the act wherein the man, seemingly unaffected by the reactions his act is getting, does not talk to anyone or entertain anyone as he goes on about his act. He takes money out of a bag in his hand and just throws it off randomly in the air. He is well groomed, wearing a suit and shoes.

As much as the people around seem amazed and happy about the money being showered for free, most are equally surprised and curious about the reason behind this unusual act.