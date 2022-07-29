Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man who has been allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, gave divorce to her in the lift of an apartment and forced her out of the house in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. As per a police official, the accused Mohammad Akram, who married the woman after receiving a Rs 30 lakh dowry, started harassing her for more money and asked her to get Rs 10 lakhs more from her parents during Ramzan festival.

The woman, who lodged complaint at the Sudduguntepalya Police Station alleged that she was called by her husband to his apartment, a few days after the end of the Ramzan festival and gave divorce to her in the lift of the apartment because she could not pay more money. A case has been registered as per the complaint lodged by the woman against her husband, a police official said.