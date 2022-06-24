Bengaluru: In an interesting incident, residents of an apartment in Bengaluru have lodged a complaint the police against a fellow resident, who has demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation after rats bit the cables of his cab in the apartment compound. The man, who owns an Innova cab said that he had parked the vehicle in front of the apartment and rats from the garbage bin placed nearby bit the cables of his cab.

Also read: Rodents bite patient in ICU of Warangal MGM hospital, probe ordered

He has demanded compensation of more than lakh for the losses and is also allegedly threatening the apartment association president for compensation. The residents of the apartment have lodged the complaint with the RT Nagar Police Station against the man. The complaint states that the cab owner for demanding compensation for the rat-bite and harassing the apartment residents. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case.