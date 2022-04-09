Bengaluru: A startling case of the gang rape of a minor has come to light in Yelahanka, a north Bengaluru suburb in Karnataka. Eight people have been accused of raping a 16-year-old, among whom 6 have been arrested so far.

According to police sources, two of the accused initially sexually assaulted the minor, before blackmailing her with the help of the video clip and threatening her with murder if she revealed the incident to anyone. With the help of the video, a total of eight people yet again gang-raped her later.

It has been learned that the victim, who faced queries from her parents after she returned home crying, lied out of fear, saying she consumed spicy food. However, upon further queries, she revealed the truth, leading the victim's mother to lodge a complaint with the Yelahanka Police Station. The police registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), arresting six out of eight accused in the case. The police said search is on for the two accused who are still at large.