Bengaluru (Karnataka): A quarrel that started between two friends in a cyber centre for just Rs 50 ended up in a murder in Bengaluru. The incident took place near Kurubarahalli Circle under the Basaveshwara City Police Station jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

Accused Shantakumar, stabbed his friend a 24-year-old man, Shivamadhu to death with a knife for just Rs 50. They were childhood friends who were born and brought up in the same neighbourhood in Kurabarahalli Circle. They had shifted near Laggere Bridge only some years ago.

The accused Shantakumar is a Zomato delivery boy, and the deceased Shivamadhu worked as an auto driver. The two had come to Kurabarhalli Circle to play cricket on one of the grounds on Tuesday. As per their usual routine, the two would go to a cyber centre near Circle at around 8:30 pm for work. On just another usual day, a quarrel broke out between the two over rs.50 that Shivamadu took from Shantakumar's Pocket and refused to return.

The argument soon escalated into a violent scuffle and an enraged Shantakumar stabbed Shivamadhu in the chest with a knife and escaped. Shivamadhu was theerafter rushed to the nearest hospital by his friends where he died due to excessive blood loss. Basaveshwara city police visited the crime scene and registered a case, based on the CCTV footage available. The police said that a search for the accused is going on.