Bengaluru: For the first time in the history of Chamarajpet, the national flag will be hoisted on August 15 at 'Idgah Maidan' on the occasion of Independence Day with great zeal and happiness, said Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed on Monday.

After reviewing the playground which is getting ready for flag hoisting, he said, "I urge media not to create any confusion. From now onwards, the flag will be hoisted on Independence Day, Republic Day, and Kannada Rajyotsava every year at Chamarajpet playground. After discussing with B.V. Ganesh, a former member of Corporation, Kokila Chandrasekhar, BBMP member, and others, we will fix the spot for the flag hoisting program on August 15".

Responding to another question, the MLA said, "before 1999, both the 'Waqf Board' and the 'Muzarai' Department were under the revenue department. SM Krishna separated the 'Waqf Board' when he was the Chief Minister. The Waqf Board takes care of the land-related matters and currently, we are preparing to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner."

However, the MLA declined to celebrate the Ganesh festival on the ground, "Only Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations are allowed at Idgah Maidan, there is no chance for Ganesha Festival," said the MLA