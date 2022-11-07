Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block accounts of Cong, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Published on: 13 minutes ago
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of the Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2. (Further details awited)
