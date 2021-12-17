Bengaluru: Police on Friday asked 'Prestige Group' CEO Anjum Jung to record her statement in the case involving a Nigerian drug peddler.

Thomas Kaul, the drug peddler was arrested by a team from Govindpura police station for supplying drugs hidden in milk powder packets and milk powder boxes on December 15.

The accused was arrested with 260 pills worth Rs 10 lakh and 110 grams of marijuana.

According to police, he used to supply drugs by hiding pills and ganja in milk powder packets and milk powder boxes of a reputable company.

Based on his disclosure during the interrogation, the police sent a notice to Anjum Jung, though, for now, there is no clarification on her involvement in the case.

Anjum already recorded her statement on Thursday where she claimed she had no contact with any drug peddler and it was possible that Thomas may have had contacted her driver.

A day later, the city police directed her to come over and record her statement again.