Bengaluru: Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based startup is about to start a battery pack and charging station called E-pack & E-pump. Together it can unlock 0 to 100 per cent rapid charge within 15 minutes for commercial vehicles with any number of wheels.

By using affordable materials like Lithium-ion cells which can deliver a 3000 cycle life warranty. Deployment of the rapid charging solution will begin in January 2022 says, Arun Vinayak, Founder, and Sanjay Byalal, a Co-Founder to drive Exponent energy.

The start-up claims that the first-line of products is a battery pack and charging station called E-pack and E-pump that together unlock a 0 to 100 per cent rapid charge within 15 minutes for commercial vehicles with any number of wheels. All while using affordable Lithium-ion cells and delivering a 3000 cycle life warranty.

Regular charging solutions take anywhere between 4 to 8 hours to deliver a full charge. Most batteries last only three years - primarily because of significant degradation during charging. The best fast charging solutions in India are restricted to a few premium EVs, do a full charge within 50 minutes, and have several caveats says Vinayak.

Also Read: Edtech startup Tinkerly raises Rs10 cr from Navneet Education, others

“The 0 to 1 shift where EVs drive better than ICE vehicles has happened. However, the 1 to 100 scale is shackled by how complex and disrupted energy flow is for EVs today - specifically between chargers and batteries leading to terrible charge times and battery life. The Indian EV space has massive potential (USD 206 Billion cumulatively by 2030). But to get there, we need to simplify energy for EVs by solving crucial deep tech problems. A rapid charging solution agnostic of battery capacity, cell chemistry and the number of wheels on a vehicle is the first of many innovations that will unlock exponential scale for everyone,” Vinayak added.

Commenting on their go-to-market strategy, Sanjay Byalal, Co-founder, Exponent Energy said “In India, commercial vehicles today roughly represent 10 per cent of total vehicles sold in the country yet consume 70 per cent of on-road energy. It’s an energy-hungry segment rushing to go electric and needs a dependable rapid charging network that lets them keep going. To fulfill this demand, we intend to actively collaborate with all industry players. and regulatory bodies.”