Bengaluru: The city police raided a rave party late on Sunday night in the Jeevan Bheemanagar Police Station area, and arrested 33 people, police said on Monday. On a tip-off that a rave party was going on at Oates Pub, a police team raided the place.

A total of 51 people were caught partying, out of which 31 people, were known to have consumed drugs when they were arrested and underwent a medical examination, said DCP, Bhimashankar Guled.

33 persons were arrested along with party organizers Harikrishna and DJ Senthil Kumar who are said to be the drug peddlers. Police recovered MDMA and Charas worth more than Rs 3 lakhs in the raid.

