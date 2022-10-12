Kolkata: West Bengal government's Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is building a huge Solar Dome at Eco Park, the first of its kind in the eastern part of India. HIDCO officials said that the the dome is 55 metres high with a diameter of 46 metres and is being built 2.89 acres of land. The entire outside portion of the dome is covered with solar panels and from a distance, it can be mistaken for a glass house.

"West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) is in charge of the implementation of the project. The structure has been planned and designed by Development Consultants Private Limited (DCPL) and the construction work is being done by Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited," HIDCO sources said.

The uniqueness of the solar dome is that it will not only generate renewable energy but will also educate people, especially generation Y about the ways to reduce the impact of global warming, officials said. The structure consists of crystalline solar panels which are connected to power lines through a net metering process.

The dome can generate a maximum of 165 KW of solar power. The energy generated will be used for the Eco Park and any surplus electricity will be sent to the power grid. The lower part of the 55-metre high dome, equipped with 2000 active solar panels, is currently open to visitors. These panels will also be used to generate electricity for surrounding street lights and the dome's interior lighting.

Once completed, it will have a planetarium, marine aquarium, gallery, and a viewpoint, from where visitors can get a panoramic view of Rajarhat-Newtown. The project cost is estimated at Rs 30 crore, officials said.