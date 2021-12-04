KOLKATA: Actress Priyanka Sarkar was injured when a speeding motorcycle hit her at an outdoor shooting at Rajarhat on the outskirts of Kolkata on Friday night. She suffered a leg-bone fracture. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Her co-actor Arjun Chakraborty was also injured. Her public relations officer told ETV Bharat that she is undergoing treatment for her injuries. “She is not in a position to speak now.”

The accident took place when she was at the shooting location of the web series 'Mahabharat Murders'. The speeding motorcycle suddenly entered the shooting area, breaking through the cordon and injuring the actor and the actress. First, they were rushed to a local hospital and after the first-aid, they were admitted to a private hospital near Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Though Chakraborty was discharged on the same day. Police sources disclosed that the motorcyclist concerned was in an inebriated state and fled the spot after the accident. Police are trying to trace him. The shooting for the web series has been suspended for the time being.

This year Sarkar received the best actress award at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival for her role in 'Nirbhaya'. She also received critics’ accolades for her role in 'Anusandhan'.