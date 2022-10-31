Kolkata: Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness. She was 59 and survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter. Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She also appeared in films such as 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), 'Har Jeet' (2002), and 'Bandhan' (2004), among others. Last, she was seen in the mega serial 'Gaatchora'. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Sonali Chakraborty's husband and actor Shankar Chakraborty said, "She was taken to the hospital due to sudden accumulation of fluid in her stomach. Then this morning, the news arrived." Actor Devdoot Ghosh shared this news on social media and expressed his condolences to actor Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter Saji.