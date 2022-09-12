Kolkata: On the spate of recognitions the state has got in recent times, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state will become the world's best in near future. "Kanyashree is awarded by the United Nations. Durga Puja in Bengal will be the best in the world. So, again Bengal will be the cultural tourism destination," Mamata Banerjee said from the Netaji Indoor Stadium Dais during the Utkarsh Bengal event on Monday.

Bengal has received international recognition as a centre of cultural tourism. The 'Best Destination for Culture Award' will be given to West Bengal in Berlin in 2023. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her wish to visit Germany herself to receive the award. "I would like to take that award myself as it is a matter of pride. Bengal was awarded by the United Nations for Kanyashree. UNESCO recognised it for Durga Puja. Bengal will be the best in the world again," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, she launched an attack on the Centre, saying that the BJP-led central government doesn't want to generate jobs. "They are running an agency raj in the country and not pursuing development," the chief minister said. "On one hand, railways are being sold, SAIL is being sold, coal is being sold... What will these children do if all is sold? We are imparting training here and they are getting job calls from outside," Mamata said in her sharp criticism.

"This is the state of conditions in the country, we are in favour of industry. Why will the industry go out?" she questioned. Mamata also said that 40 per cent of poverty has reduced in the State during her tenure as chief minister of West Bengal.