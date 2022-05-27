Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the bank details of West Bengal Education Minister Paresh Adhikari and the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam case. It is said that the bank details are being sought as the CBI suspects financial embezzlement in the recruitment scam. The CBI claims that it has already found evidence of some embezzlement of money.

The investigators want to use that evidence to approach the court and investigate the recruitment corruption case involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Pertinently, the CBI sleuths have already interrogated Partha Chatterjee twice over the SSC recruitment scandal case. Sources said that during the interrogation, Chatterjee tactfully avoided answering a number of questions. Meanwhile, CBI sleuths are going through the bank accounts of Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari in the SSC recruitment corruption case.

