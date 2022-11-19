Jalpaiguri (WB): A school in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri has bagged the top slot in the hand washing category in a national level competition on Saturday. The Jalpaiguri Marwari Girls' School received the "Swachh Vidyalaya Award 2021-2022" from the Central Government. As many as 39 schools across the country qualified for the national-level competition.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar presented the awards at the ceremony organized at Akashvani Ranga Bhavan in Delhi. Acting Headmistress of Marwari Girls' School Lakshmi Bagchi received the award from the ceremony stage on Saturday.

"We are very happy to receive such a prize from the Central Education Department. Today is a proud day for our school. We are the first in the state as well as the first in the country. The competition was held in five categories. The competition was held in handwashing, water, behaivior change, sanitation, operational management. We stood first in the handwashing category," Lakshmi Bagchi told ETV Bharat.

The school is located in the Dinbazar area of Jalpaiguri city. Local councilor of Jalpaiguri Municipality and Chairman of Council Sandeep Mahato also said it is a matter of pride.