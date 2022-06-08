Durgapur: In an inspiring story of grit, a government hospital nurse in the Durgapur area of West Bengal whose husband cut off her right hand, has started using her left hand to carry on with her life. Renu Khatun had a nightmarish experience after her husband cut off her right wrist during an argument over her managing to secure a government job on June 6.

However, the attack has not deterred Khatun's will as she is learning to use her left hand while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Shobhapur, Durgapur. Renu is determined that she would work in a government hospital as a nurse while fighting the odds. Her family has already been contacted by the health department to offer a helping hand while her colleagues are also standing by her.

The doctors of the hospital said that it was not possible to attach Renu's hand as it was brought after 5-6 hours of being chopped off. Renu is a trained nurse, who works in a private nursing home in Durgapur. She recently passed an exam for a government job and was supposed to join a government hospital as a nurse. But her husband Sher Mohammad Sheikh was unhappy with her decision.

Since Sher Mohammad was unemployed, he assumed that his wife would leave him if she took the new job. This triggered an argument between the couple and as the quarrel escalated on the day of the incident, Sher Mohammad attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and cut off her wrist. Renu lost a lot of blood while she was being taken to the hospital where doctors had to completely amputate her hand during the surgery.

Knowing that her life won't be the same again, Renu is still determined to achieve her goals. As such, she has started to write with her left hand. The picture of her attempting to scribble words with her only hand has gone viral on social media. Police have already arrested the woman's father-in-law and mother-in-law in the case while the accused husband is on the run. Meanwhile, women's commission chief Leena Gangopadhyay visited Renu at the hospital after the brutal incident. The commission chief has assured that she will speak to the state government on behalf of Renu for a different job if she cannot pursue her career as a nurse.

