Kolkata: hargram/Purulia/Howrah (WB): With the blockade by members of the Kurmi community continuing on Friday train services of South Eastern Railway (SER) were hampered in two of its divisions and movement of vehicles on National Highway-6 was also hit.

The protesters started blocking the railway lines and National Highway No. 6 in Khemasuli of West Midnapur on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of the Kurmi community in Scheduled Tribe category, recognition of the Kurmali language and the Sarna religion.

However, things started going awry on Thursday afternoon when suddenly members of the Kurmi community resorted to blocking the junction of Lodhasuli State Highway number 5. As a result, the movement of trains on the Tata-Kharagpur route has been halted for almost 72 hours in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway.

Kolkata-Mumbai National Highway 6 has been dysfunctional for three days. Trucks carrying goods are lined up in rows on both sides of the national highway resulting in wastage of raw materials. The administration of West Medinipur and Jhargram districts are trying to convince the protesters to lift the blockade. But the leaders of the Kurmi community are unwilling to relent until their demands were met.

Adivasi Nagacharik Kurmi Samaj leader Anup Mahato said, "The intensity of the blockade has started increasing because our demands are not being met. After the railway lines and the national highways, now we have started blocking the state highways and roads. In a few days, the entire Jangalmahal will come to a standstill. If they don't agree to our demands, the houses of MLAs and MPs will be gheraoed from tomorrow."

Rajesh Mahato, state president of West Bengal Kurmi Community said, " the government is not taking any steps to meet our demands. In the coming days, not only jangalmahal, the entire Chotanagpur area will be blocked." Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 77 trains on Friday due to the agitation. South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Adit Kumar Chowdhury said that so far 166 trains have been cancelled due to the agitation.