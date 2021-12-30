Chinsurah: A kid from Chinsurah in Hooghly district of West Bengal has received a patent from the Union government for inventing a touch-free portable hand sanitiser.

Avigyan Kishor Das, a ninth standard student from the Hooghly Collegiate School, is receiving praises from all across the country for developing this need-of-the-hour technology.

This special sanitiser machine is called Touch Free Automated Hand Sanitiser Portable and Magnetic Machine, and was developed with an intention to promote no touch sanitation through sanitiser machines. Because of the light weight, the machine is user-friendly, claims Avigyan.

He also claims that the price of the machine will be within the affordability range of common people.

He received a special award after investing and displaying this machine at the International Science Festival, 2020. He received the active cooperation of Mohua Moitra, a scientist with the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology in this effort. Moitra assisted Avigyan in preparing the project report and securing the patent.

Das's mother said that she could not have imagined that this innovation of her son would get a patent so soon. She wants the government or a corporate body to help him build his son's machine so that doctors, nurses and all the frontliners to be benefited from this automated sanitiser which is easier to carry around.

