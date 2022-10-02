Kolkata: Governor of West Bengal La Ganesan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Sunday due to a sudden illness on Friday, sources said. Two days after staying under observation at the hospital, the governor was reported to be in a stable condition.

He was admitted to the hospital after he suddenly fell ill on Friday. As informed by the medical authorities at the hospital, the doctors found a blockage in his heart. His condition is however stable now.

La Ganesan, a senior BJP leader, has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha as well as the Tamil Nadu BJP President. He was appointed as the Governor of Manipur before the end of his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Later, he also got the additional charge of Governor of West Bengal.