Kolkata: West Bengal government has now decided to be extremely strict against those private hospitals and nursing homes that deny Swasthya Sathi, the state government’s health insurance scheme. The decision has been taken after there had been a series of complaints against private nursing homes or hospitals of either refusing to acknowledge Swasthya Sathi's card or charging extra charges from the patients.

The state health department has issued a notification clearly stating that it is mandatory for all private hospitals and nursing homes to provide treatment to Swasthya Sathi card holders and charge as per rates fixed by the state health department.

Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state health department has released a 24- hour toll-free number as well as a WhatsApp number, through which the cardholders will be able to register their complaints against any private hospital or nursing home refusing the acknowledge Swasthya Sathi cards and charging beyond rates fixed by the state government.

Apart from the toll-free number for grievances is 18003455384 there are other four WhatsApp numbers are 9073313211, 9513108383, 8334902900, and 9830164286 for complaints.

The numbers will be printed behind every Swasthya Sathi card, through which the patients or their families will be able to directly register their complaints with the health commission, which will act immediately against the private hospital or nursing home concerned. State government sources said that claims under the scheme can be submitted even on holidays and weekends.