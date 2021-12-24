Kolkata: The state education department is mulling the idea of replacing the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from the chair of chancellors of different universities in the state and offering the same post to the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

State Education Minister, Bratya Basu told media persons on Friday that the governor does not extend any cooperation and unnecessarily holds back files thus his department is constrained to consider replacing the governor with the chief minister as chancellors of different universities.

This idea came, on December 24, amid the tussle between West Bengal government and the state governor, Jagdeep Dhankar.

The root of the tussle was a meeting convened by the governor on December 20 to discuss the avenues of improving the education system in the state. He invited 11 vice- chancellors and chancellors of different universities in the state.

However, they refused to attend the meeting and sent a letter to the office of the governor expressing their inability to attend the meeting in the current Omicron situation.

The governor again convened the same meeting on December 23, and assured the vice- chancellors and chancellors that the meeting will be conducted after maintaining the COVID-19 protocols still none attended the meeting.

The governor became furious and expressed his anguish through a Twitter message. “Education scenario @MamataOfficial worrisome as no Chancellor & VC of Pvt Univ turned up for meeting with Governor-Visitor. Shocking unionism,” the Twitter message has read.

Reacting to this Twitter message, Bratya Basu said that the governor is only good in penning Twitter messages so we will consult legal brains on whether he can be replaced with the chief minister as chancellors.

Also Read: Vigilance SP gets threat call for probing Magadh university scam