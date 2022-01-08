Kolkata: West Bengal on Saturday reported 18,802 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 17,30,759, the state health department said in its bulletin.

Nineteen more COVID-related fatalities pushed the toll to 19,883.

Kolkata accounted for 7,337 new cases and North 24 Parganas for 3,286, the bulletin said.

At least 8,112 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 29.60 per cent and the discharge rate at 95.27 per cent.

Bengal currently has 62,055 active cases.

As many as 63,518 samples were tested since Friday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,18,02,541.

PTI

