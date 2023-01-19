Mamata Banerjee slams Centre's move to stop pre-matric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students
Published on: 28 minutes ago |
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee slams Centre's move to stop pre-matric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students
Published on: 28 minutes ago |
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Updated on: 10 minutes ago
Alipurduar: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre's move to stop pre-matric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students; launches new scheme for them. (PTI)
Loading...