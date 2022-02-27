Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the State Election Commissioner following incidents of alleged electoral malpractice and violence by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres during the ongoing elections in 107 municipalities in the State.

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated that State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has been asked to brief the Governor tomorrow in view of the "alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness" in the civic polls.

It further stated that the State administration was in "partisan mode" claiming that there has been "systematic failure" of the State Election Commission.

"State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Governor Jagdeep Dhankar any time before 10 am tomorrow in view of the alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode, and systematic failure of State Election Commission, in the election process to Municipalities-Constitutional bodies under Part IX-A of the Constitution.

Confirming the same, Governor Dhankar Tweeted, "Saurab Das has been called upon to fully update the developments in the election process on February 27 that prima facie indicate failure of democracy,"

The Governor has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress Government over law and order and alleged political violence in the State, with the bitterness between the two sides reaching such an extent that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked him on Twitter.

