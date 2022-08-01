Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister announced on Monday that the state government cabinet will be reshuffled on Wednesday. She also added that there will be four to five new faces in the Cabinet. "We do not have any plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one," the Chief Minister clarified adding that a reshuffle is being planned.

"We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail. So all their work has to be done. It is not possible for me to handle alone," she reasoned. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the total number of districts in the state has now been increased to 30.

Earlier, West Bengal had 23 districts. The seven new districts include Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and another one in Basirhat, the West Bengal Chief Minister informed.