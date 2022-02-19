Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of BJP has worked out a strategy to bring an end to the continuous infighting by offering berths to the rebel leaders in the extended working committee of the party in the state. Even the party leadership is considering some central level assignments for some of these rebel leaders, BJP insiders said.

According to BJP sources, the probable list of such rebel leaders includes Pratap Bandopadhyay, Rajkamal Pathak, Syanatan Basu, and Raju Mukhopadhyay. Even names of some disgruntled district-level leaders also figure in the list. BJP insiders said that the infighting over the formation of the new state committee of the party in West Bengal was reflected throughout the state.

"So the state committee has decided to form an extended working committee to give berths to as many rebel leaders as possible," sources said, adding that the extended working committee has almost been finalized and will be announced soon. However, BJP’s state committee leaders have apprehended that there might be infighting again once their extended working committee is announced and hence they have carefully listed the members of the committee.

Speaking on this issue, BJP’s national vice president, Dilip Ghosh said that the working committee of BJP is constituted on the basis of some specific norms. “While experienced leaders are given preference, the working committee also includes those names who have not found a berth in the state committee. There is nothing called the rebel section within BJP. They are all soldiers of the party and hence they are offered a berth in the extended working committee,” he said.

