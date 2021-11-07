Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have an organistional change soon, said party vice president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday. "The party president and general secretary (Organisation) will talk to our state team.

and on the basis of that, there will be some organizational change. Now the executive meeting is being held after a long time, after about one and a half years," said the former West Bengal BJP chief.

Ghosh said BJP president JP Nadda, union ministers, central office bearers of the party will be present in the meeting. The state leadership of the party will join the meeting virtually.

On key agendas of the meeting, Ghosh said organisational issues, programmes and upcoming assembly polls in five states will be discussed in the meeting.

Asked about Tathagata Roy's statement regarding the functioning of the party, he said, "Tathagata Roy has no issue. He does not have any office bearer post of the party. It is not an issue for our party."

BJP veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy had earlier expressed his resentment over the functioning of the organisation. Roy was also openly critical about West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

