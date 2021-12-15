Kolkata: First it was Singur and then Nandigram emerged in the scene. This was exactly the sequence of venues of Mamata Banerjee’s land movement as the then opposition leader that ousted the 34-year long Left Front rule in West Bengal in May 2011.

Now the West Bengal unit of BJP is all set to replicate the same sequence against the Trinamool Congress-ruled state government.

After the 72- hour long protest demonstration in Singur on various farmers’ related issues, the saffron party will hold similar protest demonstrations in Nandigram.

BJP sources said that the Singur agitation had been successful and to latch on to that success, the BJP has now chosen Nandigram as the next venue of their show of strength.

The decision has been finalized after several rounds of meetings between the state BJP president and the party Lok Sabha member, Sukanta Majumdar, and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read: Banerjee fled to Nandigram as TMC got fewer votes in LS polls ; Adhikari

According to the state general secretary of BJP, the Singur movement had been successful and hence the party has now decided Nandigram as the next venue. “Our movement at Nandigram will start shortly,” he said.

BJP sources said that TMC reaped rich dividends in Singur and Nandigram movements in the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections which marked the end of the 24-year old Left Front rule.

BJP sources said that although the 72- hour-long protest demonstration in Singur on various farmers’ related issues is about to end, so far there had not been any reaction from the state government. So the BJP leadership now wants to extend the movement to Nandigram.

It is learnt that the proposal was mooted by Adhikari himself. The schedule of the Nandigram movement will be announced by the party shortly.