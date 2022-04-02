Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Bohar Bhaji is a dish unique to Chhattisgarh. It is prepared after plucking fresh buds from Cordia dichotoma (also known as Bird Lime Tree, Indian Berry and Glue Berry), a species of flowering tree grown in several parts of the state. Buds of the berry plant are plucked early before changing to flowers, for cooking the Bohar Bhaji dish.

Different methods are used for cooking Bohar Bhaji. The freshly plucked buds are first sorted and cleaned in running water and then cooked with pulses (Daal). To enhance the flavour, green chilli, garlic, onions and other condiments are added to the main preparations. Talking to ETV Bharat, a customer said it is healthy food and one should have it at least once a year. The cost of buds used in making Bohar Bhaji goes up to Rs 1200 per kg in foreign countries.

Nutritionist Dr Sarika Srivastava said the buds used in making Bohar Bhaji are rich in nutrients and minerals. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, several persons' immunity was compromised. Consumption of buds boosts one's immune system. Intake of Bohar Bhaji helps in checking anaemia as well."

