Belur (Hassan): Channakeshava Swamy Rathotsava was celebrated on Wednesday. Muzarayi ministry has drawn the curtain on the controversy by giving permission to recite the Quran before moving the chariot. The Qazi recited Quran routinely at the Channakeshava Swamy Chariot Festival held at 10:40 am on Wednesday.

The administrator of the temple, Vikramaditya, sent a letter to the Commissioner of Religious Endowments on April 12 seeking proper direction on allowing the recitation of the Quran. In response, Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri sent a letter to the temple administration agreeing to the same.

She mentioned that Section 58 of the Hindu Religious Act 2002 does not interfere with the religious traditions of the temple. Consequently, the Temple Committee decided to continue the tradition of reciting the Quran.

Meanwhile, thousands of people came to Belur, to celebrate the Rathotsava after two years. The rituals were performed in accordance with the Pancharatra Agama practices of the Vaishnava tradition.

Prior to the objections raised to the recitation of the Quran, the temple administration officer Vidyullatha said, "it is in our handbook and an annual tradition. This year it came under discussion. Therefore, the direction of the Commissioner has been sought."

Significantly, there has been a widespread debate recently about allowing Muslims to set up shops at the fair. The pro-Hindu organizations have appealed to the Collector, Tahsildar, and the temple administrator regarding it. The municipality has called for the tender, which is not related to the Muzarai department. Tenderers have said that 15 Muslim families have been allowed to set shop.

Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that amidst the hijab row, Hindu organizations have appealed to the government not to recite the Quran but the tradition "cannot be ignored."