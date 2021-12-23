Srinagar (J&K): Days before Christmas, the small Kashmiri Christian community received a special gift when the over-a-century old church in Srinagar was opened for prayers after over three decades.

The 125-year-old Saint Luke's Church had remained desolated in the wake of growing violence in the 1990s. The church was thrown open for the worshippers on Wednesday.

People offered mass prayers at the church as a mark of Thanksgiving ahead of Christmas. However, the church will officially be thrown open for the public on Thursday after J&K LG Manoj Sinha e-inaugurates it.

Located at the foothills of Shankaracharya hillock, the church was built by Dr Ernest and Dr Arthurnew during the last decade of 19th century. The Church was dedicated by Bishop Matthew of Lahore on December 12, 1896.

British journalist and writer Brigid Ann Keenan's 1989 book 'Travels in Kashmir: A Popular History of Its People, Places and Crafts' has documented that the Christian missionary circles were ecstatic when Bishop Matthew came to Kashmir to dedicate three churches in Kashmir, two of which were in Srinagar and one small one was in Gulmarg for those visiting the scenic spot in visitors.

For nearly a year, the small Christian minority in Kashmir would visit the St. Luke's Church and hold mass prayers until 1986 when it was closed following the onset of armed militancy and violence in the valley.

It was in 2016 when the local Christian community sought the church's renovation and approached the government. The renovation of the church finally began in April 2020 when the project became part of the restoration of historic buildings and conservation of old shrines of all faiths under the J&K Tourism Department’s 'Smart City Mission'.

Following it at least a dozen masons and an equal number of carpenters, most of them Muslim Kashmiris, worked diligently to restore the lost glory of the church. It was ensured that there was no change in the original structure.

The church is situated in the tourist hub and is only half a kilometre away from the famous Dal Lake and the Buchwara market, frequented by locals and foreign tourists.

The Christian population in the valley usually goes to Holy Family Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church situated on the M.A Road in Srinagar for their Sunday and Christmas prayers.

Christians in Kashmir

A minuscule number of Christians, around 650 as per unofficial figures, live in the valley. Major churches include the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road, the Protestant All Saints Church near SK Cricket Stadium, St. Joseph's Church in Baramulla, and St. Mary's Church in Gulmarg. The small minority, the least talked about community in Kashmir, has had quite an impact on the education sector of the valley.

Several missionary schools, including Presentation Convent, Burh Hall, and Biscoe, are among the top educational institutes in Kashmir for decades now.